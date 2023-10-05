Athlete of the Week: Dillon Crabtree

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Senior Central High School Golfer Dillon Crabtree has not been golfing for that long. But that hasn’t stopped him from climbing up the ranks to the state’s elite.

“A lot of it was just over COVID, anytime I had classes online, I would just you know, fifteen minutes in between classes I’d just go outside and hit balls, then go back and hit balls,” Crabtree said.

But in a short time, Crabtree has already put his name up amongst the top of the state, qualifying for state championships.

When he got to the competition in Montrose, Crabtree did struggle at times, but he said it was still a unique experience. unlike anything in his golf career

“There was 180 people in the tee box at once and everyone is watching, but it was just really cool,” Crabtree said.

Up next for Crabtree is figuring out how to continue his golf career at the next level.

“Hopefully the next move is definitely playing golf in college, don’t know where yet but that’s the goal right now,” Crabtree said.

Other notable performances at the Golf Championships include the Grand Junction Tigers, who finished second as a team overall, and Montrose’s Noach Richmond who placed 1st overall for class 4A.

