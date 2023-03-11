Reaction to East Middle School Closing

East Middle School
East Middle School((KKCO/KJCT))
By (Cristian Sida)
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 7:19 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New reaction after we broke the news online and on social media that Mesa County schools will close East Middle School this summer.

The Mesa County Valley School District 51 board voted 3-2 to close the school. It came after a consultant recommended closing East Middle and two elementary schools.

We are told students will be able to complete the semester. The school will have counseling support for students and teachers.

The decision comes at a time when the district is adjusting to declining enrollment. The Mesa Valley Education Association is offering support to the school’s teachers.

“Thinking of it through a leadership lens and being fiscally responsible to our community,” said Tracy Seremak, Mesa Valley Education Association secretary. “So, in the end, when I heard the board vote on the decision, I was sad and disappointed for our teachers and families. Also, it makes sense. Unfortunately, it makes sense. We’re just spending a lot of money on schools that don’t have enough people in them.”

The next thing the school board will discuss is the closure of Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary and Orchard Avenue Elementary next week.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colorado towns sue postal service over delivery delays
Colorado towns sue postal service over delivery delays
East Middle
D51 board votes to close doors of East Middle School
Michael McFadden was convicted in November of last year.
Grand Junction trucker accused of sexually abusing two children sentenced to life in prison
D-51 Votes no on Marillac Clinic
Marillac CEO speaks out after district votes ‘no’ on clinic
Crews block off the area around a gas leak near 32 Road in Clifton on March 10, 2023.
Crews scramble to control gas leak in Clifton

Latest News

Palisade's Freshman First baseman Kian Kinslow and Sophomore Pitcher Ascher Morby celebrate...
Bill Fanning Memorial Baseball Classic Day 2
Palisade's Freshman First baseman Kian Kinslow and Sophomore Pitcher Ascher Morby celebrate...
Bill Fanning Memorial Baseball Classic Day 2
This winter on the Front Range may have been unusually cold but historical records show that...
Colorado faces less impact from warmer winters
EL NINO IS ON THE WAY.
El Niño begins, impacting weather across the Earth