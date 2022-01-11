Grand Junction City Council discusses marijuana regulations

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction City Council discussed marijuana regulations in the city at a workshop on Monday evening.

Council is still deciding how to reward licenses for businesses to sell cannabis. That process could be a weighted lottery, a merit system, a hybrid of those, or use sufficiency criteria.

Councilors Dennis Simpson, Rick Taggert, and Philip Pe’a voiced support for a merit system. Mayor Chuck McDaniel and Councilor Abe Herman voiced support for a hybrid system. Meanwhile, Councilor Randall Reitz expressed his support for a weighted lottery.

Vice Mayor Anna Stout said she thinks marijuana businesses should be able to operate like any other business in the city, and advocated for a “free market” approach to cannabis regulation.

For the full text of the City of Grand Junction staff report on marijuana regulation, click here.

Copyright 2022 KJCT. All rights reserved.