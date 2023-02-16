Gray Wolves in Colorado to receive special designation

The Fish and Wildlife Service honored Hickenlooper’s request for a special endangered species act designation for Gray Wolves in Colorado.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:27 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Senator John Hickenlooper secured an updated wolf reintroduction policy from the US Fish and Wildlife Service.

The service honored Hickenlooper’s request for a special endangered species act designation for Gray Wolves in Colorado.

The update would allow landowners, agricultural producers, and state land managers more flexibility to protect livestock and pets.

