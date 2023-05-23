Colorado Governor advances bill for the use of clean hydrogen

By KJCT Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:27 PM MDT
DENVER (KJCT) - On Monday, Colorado Governor Jared Polis signed legislation into law that would propel Colorado’s progress towards 100 percent renewable energy by 2040.

The Governor signed House Bill 1281 to advance the use of clean hydrogen. The bill defines clean hydrogen as being derived from clean energy resources that use water as the source of hydrogen.

The hydrogen would also emit less greenhouse gas.

Starting on or after Jan. 1, 2024, the bill would also create a state income tax credit. The credit would be in amounts of clean hydrogen used to reduce carbon for things such as aviation and heavy-duty vehicles.

Neighboring states of Wyoming, Utah, and New Mexico plan to share in efforts to develop clean hydrogen for the American West.

