Oddsmakers have given the Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) the 42nd-ranked odds among all college basketball teams to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season, at +9000 on the moneyline.

The Buffaloes host the Grambling Tigers. The two teams meet at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10. Colorado is favored by 22.5 points, and the over/under is set at 137.5.

Colorado NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +9000 42nd Bet $100 to win $9000 Preseason +9000 41st Bet $100 to win $9000

Colorado Team Stats

Colorado has a +18 scoring differential, topping opponents by 18.0 points per game. It is putting up 75.0 points per game to rank 195th in college basketball and is allowing 57.0 per outing to rank 65th in college basketball.

Colorado Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 1-0 | Q2 Record: 0-0 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

1-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 | 0-0 Colorado has tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Colorado Players

KJ Simpson leads the Buffaloes scoring 22.0 points per game.

Tristan da Silva leads Colorado with 4.0 assists a game and J'Vonne Hadley paces the squad with 9.0 rebounds per outing.

da Silva connects on 3.0 threes per game to lead the Buffaloes.

Luke O'Brien leads the team with 2.0 steals per game. da Silva collects 2.0 blocks a game to pace Colorado.

