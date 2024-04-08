The Air Force Falcons (0-1) are unlikely to win the national championship at the conclusion of the 2023-24 college basketball season, as oddsmakers have listed them at +50000 on the moneyline to win it all.

The Falcons take the court against the Long Island Sharks in a road game. The game begins at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10. Air Force is favored by 6.5 points (the over/under is set at 131.5).

Air Force NCAA Men's Basketball Championship Odds

Odds NCAA Rank Payout Current +50000 77th Bet $100 to win $50000 Preseason +50000 75th Bet $100 to win $50000

Air Force Team Stats

Air Force averages 55.0 points per game (336th in college basketball) while giving up 62.0 per outing (114th in college basketball). It has a -7 scoring differential overall and has been outscored by 7.0 points per game.

Air Force Quadrant Records

Q1 Record: 0-0 | Q2 Record: 0-1 | Q3 Record: 0-0 | Q4 Record: 0-0

0-0 | 0-1 | 0-0 | 0-0 Air Force has one loss versus Quadrant 2 teams, the most in the country.

Quadrant records are based on computer rankings, not NCAA NET rankings. Here's what they mean: Quadrant 1: Home vs 1-30, Neutral vs 1-50, Away vs 1-75 | Quadrant 2: Home vs 31-75, Neutral vs 51-100, Away vs 76-135 | Quadrant 3: Home vs 76-160, Neutral vs 101-200, Away vs 136-240 | Quadrant 4: Home vs 161-plus, Neutral vs 201-plus, Away vs 241-plus

Best Air Force Players

Chase Beasley leads the Falcons scoring 14.0 points per game.

Ethan Taylor leads Air Force with 5.0 assists per game and Kellan Boylan paces the team with 15.0 rebounds per contest.

The Falcons are led by Taylor from beyond the arc. He knocks down 3.0 shots from deep per game.

Air Force's steals leader is Taylor, who collects 2.0 per game. Beau Becker leads the team averaging 2.0 blocks a game.

