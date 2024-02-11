At +25000, the Denver Broncos are No. 27 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of October 9.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +4000

+4000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +25000

Broncos Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Broncos are five spots higher based on their Super Bowl odds (27th in league) than their computer ranking (32nd).

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Broncos have experienced the fifth-biggest change this season, falling from +5000 at the start to +25000.

With odds of +25000, the Broncos have been given a 0.4% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Denver Betting Insights

Denver hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

This season, four of the Broncos' five games have hit the over.

The Broncos are 1-3 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 25% of those games).

Denver lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranks worst in the NFL (450.6 yards allowed per game), the Broncos have had more success offensively, ranking 16th in the NFL by totaling 328.2 yards per game.

With 36.2 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Broncos have been forced to rely on their 11th-ranked offense (24.2 points per contest) to keep them in games.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson has passed for 1,210 yards (242.0 per game), completing 66.9%, with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions in five games.

In addition, Wilson has rushed for 119 yards and zero scores.

In five games, Jaleel McLaughlin has rushed for 160 yards (32.0 per game) and one TD.

In the passing game, McLaughlin has scored two times, with seven catches for 46 yards.

Courtland Sutton has 21 receptions for 229 yards (45.8 per game) and three TDs in five games.

Marvin Mims has 10 catches for 246 yards (49.2 per game) and one TD in five games.

Nik Bonitto has been wreaking havoc on defense, totaling 15 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 5.5 sacks for the Broncos.

Broncos Player Futures

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders L 17-16 +25000 2 September 17 Commanders L 35-33 +15000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins L 70-20 +900 4 October 1 @ Bears W 31-28 +75000 5 October 8 Jets L 31-21 +10000 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +550 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +550 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +800 11 November 19 Vikings - +8000 12 November 26 Browns - +3500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +15000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2800 15 December 17 @ Lions - +1400 16 December 24 Patriots - +20000 17 December 31 Chargers - +2800 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +25000

