The Colorado Buffaloes (13-1) play the USC Trojans (12-1) in a matchup of Pac-12 squads at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Colorado vs. USC Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Colorado Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado Players to Watch

  • Jaylyn Sherrod: 14.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Aaronette Vonleh: 15.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
  • Frida Formann: 13.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Quay Miller: 9.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Kindyll Wetta: 6.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

USC Players to Watch

  • JuJu Watkins: 26.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Rayah Marshall: 13.0 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • McKenzie Forbes: 13.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kayla Padilla: 7.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Taylor Bigby: 6.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.