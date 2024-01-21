The Colorado Buffaloes (13-1) play the USC Trojans (12-1) in a matchup of Pac-12 squads at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Colorado vs. USC Game Information

Colorado Players to Watch

Jaylyn Sherrod: 14.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Aaronette Vonleh: 15.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

15.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK Frida Formann: 13.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Quay Miller: 9.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Kindyll Wetta: 6.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

USC Players to Watch

JuJu Watkins: 26.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.8 BLK

26.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.4 STL, 1.8 BLK Rayah Marshall: 13.0 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK

13.0 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.4 BLK McKenzie Forbes: 13.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Kayla Padilla: 7.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

7.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Taylor Bigby: 6.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

