Northern Colorado vs. Portland State January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big Sky schedule includes the Portland State Vikings (5-9) versus the Northern Colorado Bears (5-7), at 5:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Northern Colorado vs. Portland State Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at StubHub
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Northern Colorado Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Northern Colorado Players to Watch
- Delaynie Byrne: 15.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Hannah Simental: 15.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Gabi Fields: 8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Seneca Hackley: 8.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Tatum West: 7.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Portland State Players to Watch
- Esmeralda Morales: 18.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Mia 'Uhila: 8.8 PTS, 5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rhema Ogele: 10.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lana Wenger: 6.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Joy Haltom: 2.5 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.