The Denver Pioneers (10-7, 1-1 Summit League) play a fellow Summit League squad, the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (8-9, 0-2 Summit League), on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET and you can watch via Summit League Network.

Denver vs. North Dakota Game Information

Denver Players to Watch

Tommy Bruner: 25.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

25.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Touko Tainamo: 17.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Jaxon Brenchley: 10 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

10 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Isaiah Carr: 6.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK

6.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.9 BLK DeAndre Craig: 6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK

North Dakota Players to Watch

B.J. Omot: 15.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Treysen Eaglestaff: 14.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

14.5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Eli King: 6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Tsotne Tsartsidze: 10.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Amar Kuljuhovic: 7.1 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Denver vs. North Dakota Stat Comparison

North Dakota Rank North Dakota AVG Denver AVG Denver Rank 221st 73.2 Points Scored 84.9 18th 202nd 72 Points Allowed 78.4 331st 184th 36.4 Rebounds 39.2 67th 96th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 9.4 157th 124th 8.1 3pt Made 8.1 124th 293rd 11.9 Assists 13.4 190th 85th 10.6 Turnovers 9.5 27th

