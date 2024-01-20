Colorado State vs. Wyoming January 20 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MWC slate includes the Wyoming Cowgirls (8-6) facing the Colorado State Rams (9-4) at 4:00 PM ET.
Colorado State vs. Wyoming Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 20
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Colorado State Players to Watch
- McKenna Hofschild: 23.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 8.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Hannah Ronsiek: 9.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kendyll Kinzer: 7.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Sydney Mech: 6.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Cailyn Crocker: 6.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Wyoming Players to Watch
- Allyson Fertig: 13.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Malene Pedersen: 10.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Emily Mellema: 7.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tess Barnes: 9.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Marta Savic: 6.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
