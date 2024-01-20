Saturday's MWC schedule includes the Air Force Falcons (7-6, 0-1 MWC) against the New Mexico Lobos (13-2, 1-1 MWC), at 4:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Air Force vs. New Mexico Game Information

Air Force Players to Watch

Ethan Taylor: 17.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Beau Becker: 14.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Kellan Boylan: 8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Jeffrey Mills: 8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Rytis Petraitis: 17.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

New Mexico Players to Watch

Donovan Dent: 16.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK JT Toppin: 12.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK

12.3 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK Nelly Junior Joseph: 9.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Jaelen House: 14.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Tru Washington: 9.6 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Air Force vs. New Mexico Stat Comparison

Air Force Rank Air Force AVG New Mexico AVG New Mexico Rank 311th 68.5 Points Scored 82.9 33rd 84th 66.8 Points Allowed 67.3 93rd 349th 31.4 Rebounds 40.2 46th 353rd 6.2 Off. Rebounds 9.9 108th 124th 8.1 3pt Made 6.5 269th 90th 15.2 Assists 15.9 56th 182nd 11.8 Turnovers 10.1 52nd

