Friday's Pac-12 slate includes the Colorado Buffaloes (12-1) versus the UCLA Bruins (13-0), at 8:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Colorado vs. UCLA Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Colorado Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Colorado Players to Watch

Jaylyn Sherrod: 15.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.7 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Aaronette Vonleh: 15.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

15.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Frida Formann: 13.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Quay Miller: 9.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Kindyll Wetta: 6.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCLA Players to Watch

Kiki Rice: 13.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 6.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 6.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Lauren Betts: 16.5 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.3 BLK

16.5 PTS, 9.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.3 BLK Charisma Osborne: 13.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Gabriela Jaquez: 12.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Londynn Jones: 13.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.