Northern Colorado vs. Sacramento State January 18 Tickets & Start Time
The Sacramento State Hornets (4-10, 0-2 Big Sky) play a fellow Big Sky team, the Northern Colorado Bears (7-6, 1-0 Big Sky), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.
Northern Colorado vs. Sacramento State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 18
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northern Colorado Players to Watch
- Saint Thomas: 17.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brock Wisne: 11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dejour Reaves: 14.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Riley Abercrombie: 9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaron Rillie: 12.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sacramento State Players to Watch
- Duncan Powell: 13.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Zee Hamoda: 12.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Austin Patterson: 8.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Alex Kovatchev: 6.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Brandon Betson: 10.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Northern Colorado vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison
|Northern Colorado Rank
|Northern Colorado AVG
|Sacramento State AVG
|Sacramento State Rank
|72nd
|79.6
|Points Scored
|71.6
|262nd
|320th
|77.8
|Points Allowed
|73.1
|233rd
|223rd
|35.7
|Rebounds
|38.9
|85th
|287th
|7.8
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|76th
|86th
|8.5
|3pt Made
|9.0
|63rd
|174th
|13.6
|Assists
|14.4
|118th
|204th
|12.0
|Turnovers
|15.5
|357th
