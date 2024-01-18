The Sacramento State Hornets (4-10, 0-2 Big Sky) play a fellow Big Sky team, the Northern Colorado Bears (7-6, 1-0 Big Sky), on Thursday, January 18, 2024 at Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Northern Colorado vs. Sacramento State Game Information

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

  • Saint Thomas: 17.6 PTS, 9.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Brock Wisne: 11.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dejour Reaves: 14.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Riley Abercrombie: 9.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jaron Rillie: 12.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sacramento State Players to Watch

  • Duncan Powell: 13.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Zee Hamoda: 12.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Austin Patterson: 8.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Alex Kovatchev: 6.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Brandon Betson: 10.2 PTS, 1.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

Northern Colorado vs. Sacramento State Stat Comparison

Northern Colorado Rank Northern Colorado AVG Sacramento State AVG Sacramento State Rank
72nd 79.6 Points Scored 71.6 262nd
320th 77.8 Points Allowed 73.1 233rd
223rd 35.7 Rebounds 38.9 85th
287th 7.8 Off. Rebounds 10.4 76th
86th 8.5 3pt Made 9.0 63rd
174th 13.6 Assists 14.4 118th
204th 12.0 Turnovers 15.5 357th

