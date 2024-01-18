The North Dakota State Bison (7-8, 0-1 Summit League) face the Denver Pioneers (10-6, 1-1 Summit League) in a clash of Summit League squads at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on Summit League Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Denver vs. North Dakota State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Denver Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Denver Players to Watch

Tommy Bruner: 25.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

25.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Touko Tainamo: 17.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Jaxon Brenchley: 9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Isaiah Carr: 6.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK DeAndre Craig: 6.4 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

North Dakota State Players to Watch

Damari Wheeler-Thomas: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Boden Skunberg: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jacari White: 9.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Tajavis Miller: 8.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.9 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Andrew Morgan: 10.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Denver vs. North Dakota State Stat Comparison

North Dakota State Rank North Dakota State AVG Denver AVG Denver Rank 142nd 76.7 Points Scored 85.1 19th 210th 72.3 Points Allowed 77.9 322nd 207th 36 Rebounds 39.3 72nd 221st 8.7 Off. Rebounds 9.5 150th 141st 7.9 3pt Made 7.8 150th 269th 12.3 Assists 13.5 181st 47th 10 Turnovers 9.3 23rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.