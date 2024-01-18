The Colorado Buffaloes (11-3, 2-1 Pac-12) play the Oregon Ducks (11-3, 3-0 Pac-12) in a clash of Pac-12 squads at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday. The game airs on Fox Sports 1.

Colorado vs. Oregon Game Information

Colorado Players to Watch

KJ Simpson: 20.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

20.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.0 BLK J'Vonne Hadley: 10.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Tristan da Silva: 15.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 9.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Luke O'Brien: 7.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Oregon Players to Watch

Jermaine Couisnard: 13.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Kwame Evans Jr.: 9.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.5 BLK

9.6 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.5 BLK Kario Oquendo: 10.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Jackson Shelstad: 14.9 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.9 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Jadrian Tracey: 7.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Colorado vs. Oregon Stat Comparison

Colorado Rank Colorado AVG Oregon AVG Oregon Rank 49th 81.8 Points Scored 77.9 110th 161st 70.9 Points Allowed 70.5 157th 123rd 37.9 Rebounds 35.9 211th 190th 9.1 Off. Rebounds 8.4 247th 248th 6.8 3pt Made 7.6 170th 17th 18.0 Assists 13.9 148th 314th 13.6 Turnovers 10.5 77th

