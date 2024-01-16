Nuggets vs. 76ers January 16 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 12:17 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets (24-11) will turn to Nikola Jokic (25.7 points per game, 14th in NBA) when they try to take down Joel Embiid (34.8, first) and the Philadelphia 76ers (23-10) on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Wells Fargo Center. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.
Nuggets vs. 76ers Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: TNT
Nuggets Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Jokic gives the Nuggets 25.7 points, 12.3 rebounds and 9.1 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- The Nuggets are getting 16.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr. this season.
- Aaron Gordon gets the Nuggets 13.4 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game while averaging 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Reggie Jackson is averaging 12.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He is sinking 47.0% of his shots from the floor and 38.4% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per contest.
- Jamal Murray is averaging 19.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. He is making 46.9% of his shots from the field and 45.4% from beyond the arc (seventh in league), with 2.6 triples per game.
76ers Players to Watch
- Embiid posts 34.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 2.0 blocks (ninth in league).
- Tyrese Maxey averages 25.9 points, 6.4 assists and 3.7 boards per contest.
- Tobias Harris puts up 17.3 points, 3.0 assists and 6.2 boards per game.
- De'Anthony Melton averages 12.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.7 steals (third in NBA) and 0.5 blocks.
- Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 13.2 points, 0.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds.
Nuggets vs. 76ers Stat Comparison
|76ers
|Nuggets
|120.7
|Points Avg.
|115.1
|110.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|109.8
|48.1%
|Field Goal %
|49.0%
|37.5%
|Three Point %
|37.8%
