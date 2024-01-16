Tuesday's MWC slate includes the Colorado State Rams (13-1, 1-0 MWC) meeting the Air Force Falcons (7-6, 0-1 MWC) at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Air Force vs. Colorado State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Air Force Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Air Force Players to Watch

Ethan Taylor: 17.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.6 BLK Beau Becker: 14.8 PTS, 5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Kellan Boylan: 8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 6.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Jeffrey Mills: 8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Rytis Petraitis: 17.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 2 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Colorado State Players to Watch

Isaiah Stevens: 17.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 7.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Nique Clifford: 13.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.7 BLK Joel Scott: 12.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.1 BLK Patrick Cartier: 13.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Joe Palmer: 6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Air Force vs. Colorado State Stat Comparison

Colorado State Rank Colorado State AVG Air Force AVG Air Force Rank 27th 84.1 Points Scored 68.5 307th 116th 68.2 Points Allowed 66.8 90th 330th 32.6 Rebounds 31.4 349th 349th 6.4 Off. Rebounds 6.2 352nd 87th 8.5 3pt Made 8.1 127th 3rd 20.6 Assists 15.2 91st 59th 10.3 Turnovers 11.8 186th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.