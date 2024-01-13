Saturday's Big Sky slate includes the Northern Colorado Bears (4-6) against the Montana State Bobcats (6-6), at 4:00 PM ET.

Northern Colorado vs. Montana State Game Information

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

Delaynie Byrne: 16.2 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

Hannah Simental: 13.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Gabi Fields: 9.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Seneca Hackley: 8.4 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

Tatum West: 7.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

Montana State Players to Watch

Katelynn Limardo: 13.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Marah Dykstra: 8.1 PTS, 5.0 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

Madison Hall: 8.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Taylor Janssen: 7.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Lexi Deden: 13.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

