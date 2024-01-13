Northern Colorado vs. Montana State January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big Sky schedule includes the Montana State Bobcats (6-7, 1-1 Big Sky) against the Northern Colorado Bears (6-6, 1-0 Big Sky) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Colorado vs. Montana State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northern Colorado Players to Watch
- Saint Thomas: 17.2 PTS, 9.4 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dejour Reaves: 14.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brock Wisne: 11.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Riley Abercrombie: 9.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaron Rillie: 9.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 5.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Montana State Players to Watch
- Robert Ford III: 13.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brian Goracke: 15.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brandon Walker: 11.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyler Patterson: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Eddie Turner III: 8.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
Northern Colorado vs. Montana State Stat Comparison
|Montana State Rank
|Montana State AVG
|Northern Colorado AVG
|Northern Colorado Rank
|225th
|73.2
|Points Scored
|78.2
|103rd
|233rd
|73.0
|Points Allowed
|77.1
|309th
|353rd
|30.7
|Rebounds
|35.7
|227th
|355th
|6.0
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|287th
|55th
|9.2
|3pt Made
|8.6
|83rd
|207th
|13.2
|Assists
|14.0
|149th
|96th
|10.8
|Turnovers
|12.3
|229th
