Denver vs. South Dakota State January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-5) play the Denver Pioneers (4-8) in a clash of Summit squads at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Denver vs. South Dakota State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Denver Players to Watch
- Emma Smith: 13.8 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jojo Jones: 12.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Emily Counsel: 11.6 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Makayla Minett: 6.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Angelina Robles: 7.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
South Dakota State Players to Watch
- Brooklyn Meyer: 15.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Tori Nelson: 8.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.9 BLK
- Madison Mathiowetz: 9.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Paige Meyer: 14.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Madysen Vlastuin: 6.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
