Denver vs. South Dakota State January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Summit League slate includes the Denver Pioneers (9-5, 1-0 Summit League) against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-7, 0-0 Summit League), at 3:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.
Denver vs. South Dakota State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: Summit League Network
Denver Players to Watch
- Tommy Bruner: 24.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Touko Tainamo: 17.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jaxon Brenchley: 9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Carr: 6.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK
- DeAndre Craig: 6.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
South Dakota State Players to Watch
- Zeke Mayo: 17.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Charlie Easley: 11.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- William Kyle III: 11.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kalen Garry: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luke Appel: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Denver vs. South Dakota State Stat Comparison
|Denver Rank
|Denver AVG
|South Dakota State AVG
|South Dakota State Rank
|28th
|84.3
|Points Scored
|74.7
|191st
|303rd
|76.8
|Points Allowed
|71.5
|197th
|83rd
|39.2
|Rebounds
|37.0
|167th
|122nd
|9.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.7
|221st
|147th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|9.2
|56th
|195th
|13.3
|Assists
|13.0
|226th
|11th
|8.9
|Turnovers
|11.5
|156th
