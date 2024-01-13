Saturday's Summit League slate includes the Denver Pioneers (9-5, 1-0 Summit League) against the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (6-7, 0-0 Summit League), at 3:00 PM ET on Summit League Network.

Denver vs. South Dakota State Game Information

Denver Players to Watch

Tommy Bruner: 24.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

24.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Touko Tainamo: 17.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

17.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Jaxon Brenchley: 9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Isaiah Carr: 6.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 2.1 BLK DeAndre Craig: 6.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

South Dakota State Players to Watch

Zeke Mayo: 17.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Charlie Easley: 11.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.2 BLK William Kyle III: 11.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Kalen Garry: 9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Luke Appel: 10.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

Denver vs. South Dakota State Stat Comparison

Denver Rank Denver AVG South Dakota State AVG South Dakota State Rank 28th 84.3 Points Scored 74.7 191st 303rd 76.8 Points Allowed 71.5 197th 83rd 39.2 Rebounds 37.0 167th 122nd 9.8 Off. Rebounds 8.7 221st 147th 7.9 3pt Made 9.2 56th 195th 13.3 Assists 13.0 226th 11th 8.9 Turnovers 11.5 156th

