The Colorado State Rams (9-3) play the New Mexico Lobos (10-4) in a matchup of MWC teams at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Colorado State vs. New Mexico Game Information

Colorado State Players to Watch

McKenna Hofschild: 22.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 8.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

New Mexico Players to Watch

Paula Reus: 12.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

