Saturday's MWC slate includes the Air Force Falcons (7-7) against the UNLV Rebels (11-1) at 3:00 PM ET.

Air Force vs. UNLV Game Information

Air Force Players to Watch

Madison Smith: 12.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Milahnie Perry: 14.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.4 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Jayda McNabb: 6.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

6.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Taylor Britt: 4.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Keelie O'Hollaren: 9.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

UNLV Players to Watch

Desi-Rae Young: 19.0 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

19.0 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Kiara Jackson: 13.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Alyssa Brown: 6.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

6.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Alyssa Durazo-Frescas: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Nneka Obiazor: 6.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

