Saturday's MWC slate includes the Air Force Falcons (7-5, 0-0 MWC) facing the San Jose State Spartans (7-6, 0-0 MWC) at 9:30 PM ET on MW Network.

Air Force vs. San Jose State Game Information

Air Force Players to Watch

Ethan Taylor: 17.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

17.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Beau Becker: 15.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

15.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Kellan Boylan: 8.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Jeffrey Mills: 8.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Rytis Petraitis: 18.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

San Jose State Players to Watch

Myron Amey Jr.: 14.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Alvaro Cardenas Torre: 13.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Tibet Gorener: 13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Trey Anderson: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK Adrame Diongue: 5.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Air Force vs. San Jose State Stat Comparison

Air Force Rank Air Force AVG San Jose State AVG San Jose State Rank 298th 69.2 Points Scored 75.7 168th 52nd 65.0 Points Allowed 71.1 180th 347th 31.7 Rebounds 33.6 304th 355th 6.0 Off. Rebounds 7.2 315th 83rd 8.6 3pt Made 8.8 70th 71st 15.6 Assists 14.5 114th 166th 11.6 Turnovers 10.3 61st

