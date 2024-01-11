Northern Colorado vs. Montana January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) meet the Montana Grizzlies (6-3) in a clash of Big Sky teams at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.
Northern Colorado vs. Montana Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Northern Colorado Players to Watch
- Delaynie Byrne: 16.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Gabi Fields: 9.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hannah Simental: 13.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Seneca Hackley: 8.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tatum West: 6.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Montana Players to Watch
- Dani Bartsch: 7.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Carmen Gfeller: 12.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw: 11.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- MJ Bruno: 8.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mack Konig: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
