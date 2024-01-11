The Northern Colorado Bears (4-5) meet the Montana Grizzlies (6-3) in a clash of Big Sky teams at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Northern Colorado vs. Montana Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Northern Colorado Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Northern Colorado Players to Watch

Delaynie Byrne: 16.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.9 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Gabi Fields: 9.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Hannah Simental: 13.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.1 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Seneca Hackley: 8.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.6 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Tatum West: 6.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Montana Players to Watch

Dani Bartsch: 7.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK

7.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK Carmen Gfeller: 12.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.7 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw: 11.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK MJ Bruno: 8.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Mack Konig: 10.2 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.