Northern Colorado vs. Montana January 11 Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Big Sky slate includes the Montana Grizzlies (7-5, 0-1 Big Sky) playing the Northern Colorado Bears (5-6, 0-0 Big Sky) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Northern Colorado vs. Montana Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Northern Colorado Players to Watch
- Saint Thomas: 18.5 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Dejour Reaves: 14.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brock Wisne: 11.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Riley Abercrombie: 9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jaron Rillie: 8.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 5.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Montana Players to Watch
- Laolu Oke: 8.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Aanen Moody: 15.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Money Williams: 14.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dischon Thomas: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Te'Jon Sawyer: 8.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Northern Colorado vs. Montana Stat Comparison
|Montana Rank
|Montana AVG
|Northern Colorado AVG
|Northern Colorado Rank
|181st
|75.1
|Points Scored
|76.9
|129th
|190th
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|77.1
|309th
|160th
|37.1
|Rebounds
|36.2
|210th
|229th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|248th
|283rd
|6.3
|3pt Made
|8.4
|100th
|82nd
|15.4
|Assists
|13.5
|177th
|74th
|10.5
|Turnovers
|12.5
|247th
