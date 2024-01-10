The Colorado Buffaloes (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) play a fellow Pac-12 team, the California Golden Bears (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Haas Pavilion. The game will start at 11:00 PM ET and is available via ESPNU.

Colorado vs. Cal Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

TV: ESPNU

Colorado Players to Watch

KJ Simpson: 19.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

19.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Tristan da Silva: 15.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK J'Vonne Hadley: 10.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

10.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Luke O'Brien: 7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Cal Players to Watch

Fardaws Aimaq: 16.9 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

16.9 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Jaylon Tyson: 19.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

19.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Jalen Cole: 16.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Keonte Kennedy: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Grant Newell: 5.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Colorado vs. Cal Stat Comparison

Cal Rank Cal AVG Colorado AVG Colorado Rank 157th 76.0 Points Scored 86.2 15th 294th 75.9 Points Allowed 69.0 128th 135th 37.6 Rebounds 38.7 96th 82nd 10.5 Off. Rebounds 9.7 132nd 63rd 9.0 3pt Made 7.4 195th 306th 11.6 Assists 19.4 7th 227th 12.3 Turnovers 13.3 295th

