Colorado vs. Cal January 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Colorado Buffaloes (9-2, 0-0 Pac-12) play a fellow Pac-12 team, the California Golden Bears (4-7, 0-0 Pac-12), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Haas Pavilion. The game will start at 11:00 PM ET and is available via ESPNU.
Colorado vs. Cal Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
Colorado Players to Watch
- KJ Simpson: 19.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tristan da Silva: 15.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- J'Vonne Hadley: 10.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Eddie Lampkin Jr.: 8.6 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Luke O'Brien: 7.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Cal Players to Watch
- Fardaws Aimaq: 16.9 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jaylon Tyson: 19.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jalen Cole: 16.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keonte Kennedy: 12.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Grant Newell: 5.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Colorado vs. Cal Stat Comparison
|Cal Rank
|Cal AVG
|Colorado AVG
|Colorado Rank
|157th
|76.0
|Points Scored
|86.2
|15th
|294th
|75.9
|Points Allowed
|69.0
|128th
|135th
|37.6
|Rebounds
|38.7
|96th
|82nd
|10.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.7
|132nd
|63rd
|9.0
|3pt Made
|7.4
|195th
|306th
|11.6
|Assists
|19.4
|7th
|227th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|13.3
|295th
