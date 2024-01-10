Wednesday's MWC schedule includes the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-6) facing the Colorado State Rams (9-2) at 9:00 PM ET.

Colorado State vs. Fresno State Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Colorado State Players to Watch

McKenna Hofschild: 21.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 8.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

21.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 8.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Hannah Ronsiek: 10.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Kendyll Kinzer: 8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Sydney Mech: 6.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

6.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Cailyn Crocker: 6.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Fresno State Players to Watch

Mia Jacobs: 13.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK Taija Sta. Maria: 9.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Keely Brown: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Sydney Dethman: 8.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Kylee Fox: 7.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

