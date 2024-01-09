The Colorado State Rams (11-1, 0-0 MWC) meet a fellow MWC squad, the Boise State Broncos (8-4, 0-0 MWC), on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at ExtraMile Arena. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via MW Network.

Colorado State vs. Boise State Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Colorado State Players to Watch

Isaiah Stevens: 17.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 7.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 7.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Nique Clifford: 13.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Joel Scott: 12.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK Patrick Cartier: 12.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Joe Palmer: 5.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Boise State Players to Watch

Tyson Degenhart: 15.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Chibuzo Agbo: 15.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK O'Mar Stanley: 10.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Cam Martin: 6.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Max Rice: 10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

Colorado State vs. Boise State Stat Comparison

Boise State Rank Boise State AVG Colorado State AVG Colorado State Rank 180th 75.1 Points Scored 82.9 42nd 66th 65.8 Points Allowed 68.8 123rd 179th 36.8 Rebounds 31.8 343rd 182nd 9.2 Off. Rebounds 6.1 355th 147th 7.8 3pt Made 8.3 107th 215th 13.1 Assists 20.2 5th 97th 10.8 Turnovers 9.8 42nd

