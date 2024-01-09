Colorado State vs. Boise State January 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Colorado State Rams (11-1, 0-0 MWC) meet a fellow MWC squad, the Boise State Broncos (8-4, 0-0 MWC), on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at ExtraMile Arena. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET and you can watch via MW Network.
Colorado State vs. Boise State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Colorado State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Stevens: 17.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 7.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Nique Clifford: 13.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Joel Scott: 12.4 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Patrick Cartier: 12.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Joe Palmer: 5.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Boise State Players to Watch
- Tyson Degenhart: 15.0 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chibuzo Agbo: 15.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- O'Mar Stanley: 10.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Cam Martin: 6.9 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Max Rice: 10.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
Colorado State vs. Boise State Stat Comparison
|Boise State Rank
|Boise State AVG
|Colorado State AVG
|Colorado State Rank
|180th
|75.1
|Points Scored
|82.9
|42nd
|66th
|65.8
|Points Allowed
|68.8
|123rd
|179th
|36.8
|Rebounds
|31.8
|343rd
|182nd
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|6.1
|355th
|147th
|7.8
|3pt Made
|8.3
|107th
|215th
|13.1
|Assists
|20.2
|5th
|97th
|10.8
|Turnovers
|9.8
|42nd
