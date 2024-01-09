Colorado State vs. Boise State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 9
The Boise State Broncos (10-4, 1-0 MWC) will attempt to extend a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the Colorado State Rams (13-2, 1-1 MWC) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at ExtraMile Arena, airing at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Colorado State vs. Boise State matchup.
Colorado State vs. Boise State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Colorado State vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado State Moneyline
|Boise State Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Colorado State (-1.5)
|145.5
|-120
|+100
Colorado State vs. Boise State Betting Trends
- Colorado State has compiled a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- So far this season, six out of the Rams' 14 games have gone over the point total.
- Boise State is 6-7-1 ATS this year.
- The Broncos and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 14 times this season.
