The Boise State Broncos (10-4, 1-0 MWC) will attempt to extend a six-game home winning run when squaring off against the Colorado State Rams (13-2, 1-1 MWC) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at ExtraMile Arena, airing at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Colorado State vs. Boise State matchup.

Colorado State vs. Boise State Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET Where: ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho

ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Colorado State vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado State Moneyline Boise State Moneyline FanDuel Colorado State (-1.5) 145.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Colorado State vs. Boise State Betting Trends

Colorado State has compiled a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, six out of the Rams' 14 games have gone over the point total.

Boise State is 6-7-1 ATS this year.

The Broncos and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 14 times this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.