Tuesday's game that pits the No. 13 Colorado State Rams (13-2, 1-1 MWC) against the Boise State Broncos (10-4, 1-0 MWC) at ExtraMile Arena should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-71 in favor of Colorado State. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on January 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Colorado State vs. Boise State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: ExtraMile Arena

Colorado State vs. Boise State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 74, Boise State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado State vs. Boise State

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado State (-2.7)

Colorado State (-2.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.2

Boise State has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Colorado State is 8-4-0. The Broncos have hit the over in seven games, while Rams games have gone over five times. In the past 10 contests, Boise State has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Colorado State has gone 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 matches.

Colorado State Performance Insights

The Rams are outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per game, with a +217 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.3 points per game (29th in college basketball) and give up 68.8 per contest (121st in college basketball).

Colorado State is 331st in the country at 32.6 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.7 its opponents average.

Colorado State makes 8.5 three-pointers per game (89th in college basketball) at a 38% rate (25th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 per game its opponents make, at a 32% rate.

Colorado State has committed 10.1 turnovers per game (52nd in college basketball), 2.3 fewer than the 12.4 it forces (151st in college basketball).

