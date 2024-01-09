Tuesday's MWC slate includes the Nevada Wolf Pack (12-1, 0-0 MWC) against the Air Force Falcons (7-5, 0-0 MWC), at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Air Force vs. Nevada Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Tuesday, January 9 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Air Force Players to Watch

Ethan Taylor: 17.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

17.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Beau Becker: 15.8 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

15.8 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Kellan Boylan: 8.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK Jeffrey Mills: 8.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Rytis Petraitis: 18 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Nevada Players to Watch

Kenan Blackshear: 16.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Nick Davidson: 11.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK

11.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK Jarod Lucas: 17.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK

17.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK Tre Coleman: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK Daniel Foster: 5.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

Air Force vs. Nevada Stat Comparison

Nevada Rank Nevada AVG Air Force AVG Air Force Rank 96th 78.7 Points Scored 69.2 300th 49th 64.8 Points Allowed 65 52nd 149th 37.4 Rebounds 31.7 346th 294th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 6 356th 320th 5.7 3pt Made 8.6 82nd 161st 13.8 Assists 15.6 78th 22nd 9.3 Turnovers 11.6 165th

