Air Force vs. Nevada January 9 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's MWC slate includes the Nevada Wolf Pack (12-1, 0-0 MWC) against the Air Force Falcons (7-5, 0-0 MWC), at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.
Air Force vs. Nevada Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Air Force Players to Watch
- Ethan Taylor: 17.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Beau Becker: 15.8 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Kellan Boylan: 8.5 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jeffrey Mills: 8.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rytis Petraitis: 18 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
Nevada Players to Watch
- Kenan Blackshear: 16.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Nick Davidson: 11.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK
- Jarod Lucas: 17.5 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Tre Coleman: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Daniel Foster: 5.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
Air Force vs. Nevada Stat Comparison
|Nevada Rank
|Nevada AVG
|Air Force AVG
|Air Force Rank
|96th
|78.7
|Points Scored
|69.2
|300th
|49th
|64.8
|Points Allowed
|65
|52nd
|149th
|37.4
|Rebounds
|31.7
|346th
|294th
|7.6
|Off. Rebounds
|6
|356th
|320th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|8.6
|82nd
|161st
|13.8
|Assists
|15.6
|78th
|22nd
|9.3
|Turnovers
|11.6
|165th
