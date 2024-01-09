The Air Force Falcons (7-6, 0-1 MWC) will try to stop a four-game losing stretch when visiting the Nevada Wolf Pack (14-1, 1-0 MWC) on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Lawlor Events Center. This game is at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nevada vs. Air Force matchup.

Air Force vs. Nevada Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Air Force vs. Nevada Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nevada Moneyline Air Force Moneyline FanDuel Nevada (-15.5) 134.5 -2100 +1000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Air Force vs. Nevada Betting Trends

Air Force has compiled a 4-9-0 record against the spread this year.

Nevada has covered 11 times in 15 games with a spread this season.

A total of seven out of the Wolf Pack's 15 games this season have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.