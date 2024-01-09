Tuesday's contest that pits the Nevada Wolf Pack (14-1, 1-0 MWC) versus the Air Force Falcons (7-6, 0-1 MWC) at Lawlor Events Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-60 in favor of Nevada, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on January 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Air Force vs. Nevada Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Reno, Nevada

Reno, Nevada Venue: Lawlor Events Center

Air Force vs. Nevada Score Prediction

Prediction: Nevada 78, Air Force 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Air Force vs. Nevada

Computer Predicted Spread: Nevada (-17.9)

Nevada (-17.9) Computer Predicted Total: 138.8

Nevada is 10-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Air Force's 2-9-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Wolf Pack are 5-8-0 and the Falcons are 6-5-0. Over the past 10 games, Nevada is 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall while Air Force has gone 2-8 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Air Force Performance Insights

The Falcons are outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game, with a +22 scoring differential overall. They put up 68.5 points per game (311th in college basketball) and allow 66.8 per contest (84th in college basketball).

Air Force ranks 348th in college basketball at 31.4 rebounds per game. That's 1.5 fewer than the 32.9 its opponents average.

Air Force knocks down 8.1 three-pointers per game (124th in college basketball) at a 35% rate (121st in college basketball), compared to the 6.7 per game its opponents make, at a 34% rate.

Air Force wins the turnover battle by 1.4 per game, committing 11.8 (182nd in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.2.

