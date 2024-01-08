Valeri Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche will face the Boston Bruins at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024. If you're considering a bet on Nichushkin against the Bruins, we have plenty of info to help.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

Nichushkin has averaged 20:34 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +8).

Nichushkin has a goal in 16 games this season out of 38 games played, including multiple goals four times.

Nichushkin has a point in 27 of 38 games this year, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Nichushkin has an assist in 16 of 38 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

Nichushkin has an implied probability of 68.9% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Nichushkin has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+27) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

