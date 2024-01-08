On Monday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Boston Bruins. Is Samuel Girard going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Samuel Girard score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Girard stats and insights

  • Girard has scored in one of 19 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
  • Girard has no points on the power play.
  • He takes 1.0 shot per game, and converts 4.5% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 101 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Girard recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/6/2024 Panthers 1 0 1 17:38 Home L 8-4
1/4/2024 Stars 0 0 0 20:32 Away W 5-4 OT
1/2/2024 Islanders 1 0 1 16:58 Home W 5-4 OT
12/31/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:18 Home W 3-1
11/18/2023 Stars 1 0 1 20:52 Away W 6-3
11/15/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 22:22 Home W 8-2
11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:19 Home L 8-2
11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:51 Home L 4-3
11/7/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 6-3
11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:33 Away L 7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.