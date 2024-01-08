Should you bet on Ross Colton to find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche and the Boston Bruins meet up on Monday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Colton stats and insights

  • In eight of 38 games this season, Colton has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.
  • Colton has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He takes 1.7 shots per game, and converts 11.6% of them.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 101 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Colton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/6/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 13:30 Home L 8-4
1/4/2024 Stars 0 0 0 12:11 Away W 5-4 OT
1/2/2024 Islanders 0 0 0 12:45 Home W 5-4 OT
12/27/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 11:16 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 15:17 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:24 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 13:47 Home W 6-2
12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:09 Away L 6-2
12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:33 Home W 5-1

Avalanche vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

