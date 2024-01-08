Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche will play on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Boston Bruins. Prop bets for MacKinnon are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -125)

1.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -227)

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

MacKinnon's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:48 per game on the ice, is +9.

In MacKinnon's 40 games played this season he's scored in 17 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 33 of 40 games this year, MacKinnon has registered a point, and 21 of those games included multiple points.

In 29 of 40 games this year, MacKinnon has registered an assist, and in 13 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that MacKinnon hits the over on his points over/under is 55.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 69.4% chance of MacKinnon having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's +27 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 40 Games 2 65 Points 0 22 Goals 0 43 Assists 0

