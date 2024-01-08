Mikko Rantanen and the Colorado Avalanche will play the Boston Bruins at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024. Looking to bet on Rantanen's props versus the Bruins? Scroll down for stats and information.

Mikko Rantanen vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN

ESPN+, ALT, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +110)

1.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -154)

Rantanen Season Stats Insights

Rantanen has averaged 22:54 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

In Rantanen's 40 games played this season he's scored in 17 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In 28 of 40 games this season, Rantanen has recorded a point, and 15 of those games included multiple points.

Rantanen has an assist in 21 of 40 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

Rantanen's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 60.6% of Rantanen going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Rantanen Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's +27 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 40 Games 2 50 Points 0 20 Goals 0 30 Assists 0

