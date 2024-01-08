Will Kurtis MacDermid Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 8?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the Boston Bruins is set for Monday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Kurtis MacDermid find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
MacDermid stats and insights
- MacDermid has scored in two of 17 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.
- MacDermid has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.2 shots per game, and converts 28.6% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
MacDermid recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|4:29
|Home
|L 8-4
|1/4/2024
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|4:48
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/31/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|4:23
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/29/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|4:22
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|4:07
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|6:00
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|3:08
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|4:25
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|9:09
|Home
|W 6-2
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|3:24
|Home
|L 5-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.