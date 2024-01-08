For people looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Colorado Avalanche and the Boston Bruins on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, is Josh Manson a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Manson stats and insights

  • In five of 37 games this season, Manson has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
  • Manson has no points on the power play.
  • Manson averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.5%.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Manson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/6/2024 Panthers 1 1 0 16:49 Home L 8-4
1/4/2024 Stars 0 0 0 18:20 Away W 5-4 OT
1/2/2024 Islanders 0 0 0 17:48 Home W 5-4 OT
12/31/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 18:25 Home W 3-1
12/29/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:58 Away W 2-1
12/27/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 20:47 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 19:27 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 19:39 Home W 6-2

Avalanche vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

