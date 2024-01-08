Jonathan Drouin and the Colorado Avalanche will face the Boston Bruins at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024. Prop bets for Drouin are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jonathan Drouin vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN

ESPN+, ALT, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Drouin Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Drouin has a plus-minus of -2, while averaging 15:03 on the ice per game.

Drouin has scored a goal in eight of 38 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Drouin has a point in 16 games this year (out of 38), including multiple points five times.

Drouin has an assist in 10 of 38 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Drouin's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Drouin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Drouin Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's +27 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 38 Games 2 21 Points 0 9 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.