Can we count on Jonathan Drouin finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche face off with the Boston Bruins at 9:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Drouin stats and insights

  • In eight of 38 games this season, Drouin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.
  • On the power play he has three goals, plus four assists.
  • He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have conceded 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Drouin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/6/2024 Panthers 1 1 0 21:05 Home L 8-4
1/4/2024 Stars 2 2 0 24:57 Away W 5-4 OT
1/2/2024 Islanders 2 1 1 21:38 Home W 5-4 OT
12/31/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 22:52 Home W 3-1
12/29/2023 Blues 1 0 1 17:56 Away W 2-1
12/27/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 17:18 Away L 5-4 OT
12/23/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:40 Home W 4-1
12/21/2023 Senators 1 0 1 15:11 Home W 6-4
12/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 16:27 Away L 3-2
12/17/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 18:18 Home W 6-2

Avalanche vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

