Will Jonathan Drouin Score a Goal Against the Bruins on January 8?
Can we count on Jonathan Drouin finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche face off with the Boston Bruins at 9:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.
Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Drouin stats and insights
- In eight of 38 games this season, Drouin has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.
- On the power play he has three goals, plus four assists.
- He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have conceded 101 goals in total (2.7 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
Drouin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/6/2024
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|21:05
|Home
|L 8-4
|1/4/2024
|Stars
|2
|2
|0
|24:57
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|1/2/2024
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|21:38
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/31/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|22:52
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/29/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|17:56
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/27/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|17:18
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/23/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/21/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|15:11
|Home
|W 6-4
|12/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|16:27
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/17/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|18:18
|Home
|W 6-2
Avalanche vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
