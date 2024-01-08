Eagle County, CO High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Eagle County, Colorado is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Eagle County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Evergreen High School at Battle Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 8
- Location: Edwards, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
