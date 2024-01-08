High school basketball is on the schedule today in Douglas County, Colorado, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Douglas County, Colorado High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Columbine High School at Highlands Ranch High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on January 8

7:00 PM MT on January 8 Location: Highlands Ranch, CO

Highlands Ranch, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Valor Christian High School at Smoky Hill High School