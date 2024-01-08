The Colorado Avalanche, with Devon Toews, take the ice Monday versus the Boston Bruins at Ball Arena, with the puck dropping at 9:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Toews in that upcoming Avalanche-Bruins matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Devon Toews vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Toews Season Stats Insights

In 40 games this season, Toews has a plus-minus rating of +9, while averaging 24:12 on the ice per game.

Toews has a goal in six games this season through 40 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 21 of 40 games this year, Toews has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In 16 of 40 games this year, Toews has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Toews hits the over on his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Toews going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 42.6%.

Toews Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 101 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +27.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 40 Games 2 24 Points 0 6 Goals 0 18 Assists 0

