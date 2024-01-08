Can we anticipate Caleb Jones finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche take on the Boston Bruins at 9:00 PM ET on Monday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Caleb Jones score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jones stats and insights

Jones is yet to score through 16 games this season.

He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.

Jones has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 101 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 18.3 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jones recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/6/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 13:09 Home L 8-4 12/19/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 10:27 Away L 3-2 12/17/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 16:24 Home W 6-2 12/16/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:05 Away L 6-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 13:31 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:51 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 8:05 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 13:59 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 10:58 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:10 Home W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN

ESPN+, ALT, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.