The Colorado Avalanche, Cale Makar among them, meet the Boston Bruins on Monday at 9:00 PM ET, at Ball Arena. Does a bet on Makar interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Cale Makar vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NESN

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +160)

1.5 points (Over odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -189)

Makar Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Makar has a plus-minus of +8, while averaging 21:29 on the ice per game.

Makar has a goal in nine of 35 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Makar has a point in 24 of 35 games this season, with multiple points in 17 of them.

In 23 of 35 games this season, Makar has registered an assist, and in 10 of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 38.5% that Makar goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 65.4% chance of Makar having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Makar Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 101 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's +27 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 35 Games 2 47 Points 0 9 Goals 0 38 Assists 0

